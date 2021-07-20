FortKnoxster (FKX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $178,327.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

