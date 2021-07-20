Fountain (FTN) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $699,996.46 and $7,818.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

