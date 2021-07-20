Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $70,041.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

