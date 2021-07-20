Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

