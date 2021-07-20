Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

FTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 158,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,240. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

