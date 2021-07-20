Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
FTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 158,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,240. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
