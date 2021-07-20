Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99,671 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.