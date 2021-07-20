Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $34,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

