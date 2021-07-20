Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,695. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

