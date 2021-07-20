Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,695. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13.
