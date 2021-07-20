Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

