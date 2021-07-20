Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of FME stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Tuesday, reaching €68.70 ($80.82). 444,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.12.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

