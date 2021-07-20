Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

FME stock opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

