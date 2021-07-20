Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €55.95 ($65.82) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.01 ($51.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.