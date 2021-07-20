Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $766.20

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 766.20 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.05), with a volume of 1166811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792.80 ($10.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,653.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

