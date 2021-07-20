Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.60). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 792.80 ($10.36), with a volume of 842,219 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,653.36.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.