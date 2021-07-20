Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

