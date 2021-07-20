Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,650 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.