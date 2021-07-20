Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

