Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Insiders have sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of TGT opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $254.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

