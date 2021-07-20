Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 217.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

