Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FJTSY. lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 15,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

