Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.79

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and traded as high as $36.75. Fujitsu shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 15,568 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FJTSY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

