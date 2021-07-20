Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 3.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $1,632,378.16. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.