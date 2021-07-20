Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,381.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $337,977.47 and $49,381.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,945,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,289 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

