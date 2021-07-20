FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

