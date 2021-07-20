FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0136

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $141.50 million and $1.72 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

