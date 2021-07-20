Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552,741.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $552,741.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

