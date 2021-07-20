Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $163,121.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

