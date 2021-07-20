Fusible Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $232,428.57 and approximately $987.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

