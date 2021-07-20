Gala Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.74 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Gala has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $456,614.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

