Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 527,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

GLMD opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

