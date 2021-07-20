GameCredits Price Tops $0.0853 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. GameCredits has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $393,392.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00356989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,499,253 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.