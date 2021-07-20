Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.10. 11,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 39,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.