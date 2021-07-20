Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.12

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.12 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 12012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.63.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

