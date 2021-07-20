Gas Reaches Market Cap of $53.07 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00017488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 30% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $53.07 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

