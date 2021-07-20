GasLog Partners (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

