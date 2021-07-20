GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

GATX traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 262,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,482. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

