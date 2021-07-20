GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $106.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.