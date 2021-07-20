GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $66,037.26 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00356779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

