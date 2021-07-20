Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Shares Up 7.3%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 370,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 281,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

