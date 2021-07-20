Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $296,620.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $296,620.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.