Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0001

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Gems has a total market cap of $167,183.95 and approximately $304.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

