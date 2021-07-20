Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.32 million and $1.91 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

