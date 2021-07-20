Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.40 ($1.93). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 140.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 254,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The firm has a market cap of £391.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.50.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

