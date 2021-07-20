General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

