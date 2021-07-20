Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Up 3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 466,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

GEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.