Genesis Vision Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $135,144.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00751466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

