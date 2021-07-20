GenesisX Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $41,942.96 and $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 266.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,736,024 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.