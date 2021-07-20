Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 51,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,179,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 14,702.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

