Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.21% of Gentherm worth $127,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.