Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $31,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. 5,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,420. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

